TIME TO CANCEL THE CUOMO'S - Remove Gov Cuomo's Powers!

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Dan Ball Get Real- #GETREAL 'Time To Cancel The Cuomo's'
ANDY must be sweating bullets by now.... he's a goner.
ByPartisan Support making Headline news. Friends are turning on him. DeBlasio blame shames him.
While the brothers talked about Who Makes the Better Sauce? Which Brother was more loved by the Mother? PEOPLE WERE DYING>
by One America News Network