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https://gnews.org/post/p1i56f132
09/06/2022 Spotlight on China: China’s birth rate has still not improved after the government ended its one-child policy in 2016. China’s population growth in 2021 has been nearly zero, And this year’s trend seems to be worse. The main reason is the huge pressure of life for young families when they have children