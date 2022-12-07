In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Dec 6, 2022





Eric Carroll, host of Dad Talk Today joins In the Trenches to talk about how the court system, state system and the entire family law conglomerate is rigged against good dads. How and why child support is done the way it is and of course, the PFA silver bullet which is encourage by divorce / custody attorneys to try and get their client an advantage.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z8bp1-live-12-court-system-rigged-against-dads-with-eric-carroll.html



