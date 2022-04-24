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COVID Shots Are Dangerous And Should Be Stopped!!, 3840
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125 views • April 24, 2022
Dr. Huber’s substack:
https://colleenhuber.substack.com/p/neither-safe-nor-effective-the-covid?utm_source=substack&;utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web&s=r#_edn58
Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.
According to the latest report by medical researcher, Colleen Huber, NMD, the COVID vaxxes are:
“…. alarmingly and irredeemably unsafe, as well as ineffective for the advertised purposes. It is increasingly demonstrated … that the COVID-19 vaccines are neither safe nor effective nor reversible.”
If you will remember back two years ago, Dr. Grouchy was telling us that this was the worst pandemic in a century, this in order to justify mandatory vaxxes for most of the population, a mandate that made Big Pharma reap unprecedented profits. Well, now the truth is coming out like tsumani.
For example, scientists looking back at the death rates for the year 2020
have discovered that 3,382,000 people died in the U.S. from all causes – the same as the previous two years in which there was no pandemic. In retrospect, that’s no where near deadly enough to even declare a pandemic.
Interestingly, there was one month where deaths spiked in 2020 – December, when deaths spiked up 32% higher that the average of the previous 11 months.
So what happened? Dec. 2020 was the first month where CROVID vaxxes were introduced! But then as further confirmation, the increased death rates continued into 2021 as further vaxxes were rolled out.
The Pfizer vaxxes became available on Dec. 14, 2020, followed by the Moderna vaxx a few days later. The Johnson & Johnson vax came in on Feb. 27, 2021.
Even though the Pfizer vaxx came halfway through December, the total number of deaths per week spiked up by 32%. According to Dr. Huber:
“[This is] unlikely to be attributable to any other cause but the vaccines.”
“It can be seen from the CDC data, that the deaths per week in the US in each of the first seven weeks following the Pfizer and Moderna rollout all exceeded even the deadliest weeks of 2020….”
“This should be enough to make anyone hesitant about the vaccines, and logically, more fearful of the vaccines then of COVID.”
https://colleenhuber.substack.com/p/neither-safe-nor-effective-the-covid?utm_source=substack&;utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web&s=r#_edn58
Good morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.
According to the latest report by medical researcher, Colleen Huber, NMD, the COVID vaxxes are:
“…. alarmingly and irredeemably unsafe, as well as ineffective for the advertised purposes. It is increasingly demonstrated … that the COVID-19 vaccines are neither safe nor effective nor reversible.”
If you will remember back two years ago, Dr. Grouchy was telling us that this was the worst pandemic in a century, this in order to justify mandatory vaxxes for most of the population, a mandate that made Big Pharma reap unprecedented profits. Well, now the truth is coming out like tsumani.
For example, scientists looking back at the death rates for the year 2020
have discovered that 3,382,000 people died in the U.S. from all causes – the same as the previous two years in which there was no pandemic. In retrospect, that’s no where near deadly enough to even declare a pandemic.
Interestingly, there was one month where deaths spiked in 2020 – December, when deaths spiked up 32% higher that the average of the previous 11 months.
So what happened? Dec. 2020 was the first month where CROVID vaxxes were introduced! But then as further confirmation, the increased death rates continued into 2021 as further vaxxes were rolled out.
The Pfizer vaxxes became available on Dec. 14, 2020, followed by the Moderna vaxx a few days later. The Johnson & Johnson vax came in on Feb. 27, 2021.
Even though the Pfizer vaxx came halfway through December, the total number of deaths per week spiked up by 32%. According to Dr. Huber:
“[This is] unlikely to be attributable to any other cause but the vaccines.”
“It can be seen from the CDC data, that the deaths per week in the US in each of the first seven weeks following the Pfizer and Moderna rollout all exceeded even the deadliest weeks of 2020….”
“This should be enough to make anyone hesitant about the vaccines, and logically, more fearful of the vaccines then of COVID.”
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