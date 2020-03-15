© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones - Swine Flu & Adjuvant Laced Vaccines (2009) - 1 of 7 - (Global Pandemic Hoax as Pretext for World Government & Forced Vaccination - Alex Predicts the Future)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • March 15, 2020
Look familiar in 2020? Alex Jones talk about a viral outbreak being used as a cover for forced inoculation, martial law and diversion from an economic collapse caused by the Federal Reserve.
Perhaps the real reason for this sudden virus as the Central Banks implode the economy through infinite QE, is as diversion from what the banks are doing, while forcing deadly adjuvant laced vaccines upon the public to cull the population. Alex Jones covered such topics in his film Endgame (2007). With Swine flu in 2009 the exact same mass hysteria and government crackdown occurred on a smaller scale.....
Perhaps the real reason for this sudden virus as the Central Banks implode the economy through infinite QE, is as diversion from what the banks are doing, while forcing deadly adjuvant laced vaccines upon the public to cull the population. Alex Jones covered such topics in his film Endgame (2007). With Swine flu in 2009 the exact same mass hysteria and government crackdown occurred on a smaller scale.....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.