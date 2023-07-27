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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Perseverance Of Faith!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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2 views • July 27, 2023

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The word "Faith" is getting thrown a lot nowadays Warriors Of Light.
"Hebrews 11:1
King James Version
11 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen."

If you have a need, a godly desire or even a hope for something better that fits into the promises of God; faith is willing yourself to believe you already have it and behaving, saying, and acting like it every day until it manifests in this natural world.

No never easy for us humans, but as born again believers we can always be assured that we have the greater working inside of us. And as the Body Of Christ, we can resolve that no unbelieving world will outwork us. So we win the minute we wake up. So you know what comes next Warriors: Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

Run the Race - The Faith in Christ that Perseveres
-Moving Works
https://www.youtube.com/@moving-works

NOVELLA - Do We Just Surrender
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Y7Uv56
RolandRocker
https://www.youtube.com/@MrRolando19

Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
http://www.ussportsradio.net

Keywords
godself defensechristjesusallieschristian rockpillartourniquetbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy