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Aliens or Demons?
BRTaylorMetaphysics
BRTaylorMetaphysics
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61 views • July 09, 2022

This video attempts to expose the sinister reality of demonic entities masquerading as benevolent extraterrestrials from other worlds, who could be the powers behind this globalisation project.

www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com

3:44 - 4:38 : War of the Worlds. A Halloween Eve (October 30/1938) CBS live broadcast radio drama. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTvU9j3og5k

11:28 - 14:12 : Ultimate Saturn V Launch with Enhanced Sound. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViNcBQ8cDA0

14:12 - 15:27 : Bill Kaysing, ‘Did we land on the Moon’, 2001. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/727894358505460519

15:27 - 21:21 : ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Moon’ by Bart Sibrel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdQHKf48Mfw&t=2437s

24:03 - 29:53 : Philip Schneider, talks about underground bases, Los Alamos, New Mexico 1995. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/101401429090429007/

34:00 - 34:44 : Tesla's Elon Musk: We're 'Summoning the Demon' with Artificial Intelligence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tzb_CSRO-0g

34:44 - 39:03 : Chuck Missler, Aliens or Demons. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8Az8XAWQJ4

39:03 - 39:28 : Israeli Rabbi Says that he is already holding meeting With messiah. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0qIAex2rNs

40:33 - 43:34 : The American Journal, Harrison Smith, Infowars : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9c7qJvwx7YQT/

Keywords
alienmetaphysicsdemondemiurgearchonglobalisationnon human
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy