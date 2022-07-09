This video attempts to expose the sinister reality of demonic entities masquerading as benevolent extraterrestrials from other worlds, who could be the powers behind this globalisation project.

www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com

3:44 - 4:38 : War of the Worlds. A Halloween Eve (October 30/1938) CBS live broadcast radio drama. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTvU9j3og5k

11:28 - 14:12 : Ultimate Saturn V Launch with Enhanced Sound. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViNcBQ8cDA0

14:12 - 15:27 : Bill Kaysing, ‘Did we land on the Moon’, 2001. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/727894358505460519

15:27 - 21:21 : ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Moon’ by Bart Sibrel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdQHKf48Mfw&t=2437s

24:03 - 29:53 : Philip Schneider, talks about underground bases, Los Alamos, New Mexico 1995. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/101401429090429007/

34:00 - 34:44 : Tesla's Elon Musk: We're 'Summoning the Demon' with Artificial Intelligence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tzb_CSRO-0g

34:44 - 39:03 : Chuck Missler, Aliens or Demons. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8Az8XAWQJ4

39:03 - 39:28 : Israeli Rabbi Says that he is already holding meeting With messiah. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0qIAex2rNs

40:33 - 43:34 : The American Journal, Harrison Smith, Infowars : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9c7qJvwx7YQT/