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The David Knight Show (6July20 Full Show)
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33 views • July 06, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:07:41 California bans singing in church, even with masks & social distancing. Gov Newsom’s winery is open as every other one is closed down
— 00:21:49 Fireworks banned, but Mayor defies state govt marshall in “peaceful” fireworks protest
— 00:26:42 Will pastors finally wake up? How Romans 13 is abused to harm Christians.
— 00:31:09 Japan beats COVID — WITHOUT lockdown; Epidemiologist says 0% fatality for those under 45, about the same as flu for those 45-70
— 00:55:07 Gov Abbott mask mandate — is it deliberately ambiguous? And, other GOP politicians betray us with mask mandates
— 01:10:28 David’s personal experience with mask superstition & ridiculous rules at a restaurant
— 01:12:41 Doctors & respiratory specialists — masks are “giant petri dish you wear on your face”
— 01:23:02 Biden more benighted than ever
— 01:27:39 Frederick Douglass, whose statue was torn down, had much to say about America’s Founding Fathers & liberty in his 5th of July speech168 yrs ago
— 01:45:43 Callers with suggestions for a Canadian listener who is trapped in Beijing
— 01:55:08 CNN attacks Trump & Mt Rushmore — but what did they say about the monument when Bernie & Obama visited?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:07:41 California bans singing in church, even with masks & social distancing. Gov Newsom’s winery is open as every other one is closed down
— 00:21:49 Fireworks banned, but Mayor defies state govt marshall in “peaceful” fireworks protest
— 00:26:42 Will pastors finally wake up? How Romans 13 is abused to harm Christians.
— 00:31:09 Japan beats COVID — WITHOUT lockdown; Epidemiologist says 0% fatality for those under 45, about the same as flu for those 45-70
— 00:55:07 Gov Abbott mask mandate — is it deliberately ambiguous? And, other GOP politicians betray us with mask mandates
— 01:10:28 David’s personal experience with mask superstition & ridiculous rules at a restaurant
— 01:12:41 Doctors & respiratory specialists — masks are “giant petri dish you wear on your face”
— 01:23:02 Biden more benighted than ever
— 01:27:39 Frederick Douglass, whose statue was torn down, had much to say about America’s Founding Fathers & liberty in his 5th of July speech168 yrs ago
— 01:45:43 Callers with suggestions for a Canadian listener who is trapped in Beijing
— 01:55:08 CNN attacks Trump & Mt Rushmore — but what did they say about the monument when Bernie & Obama visited?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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