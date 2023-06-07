First known video of a German Leopard tank in Ukrainian service being destroyed by the Russian army...

❗️First known video of a 🇩🇪German Leopard tank in 🇺🇦Ukrainian service being destroyed by the 🇷🇺Russian army...
⚡️So far in the first 3 days of the failed Ukrainian counter-offensive 8 German Leopard tanks have been successfully destroyed by the Russians..
Source @🇦🇺#AussieCossack🇷🇺
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.