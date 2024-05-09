Reasons For Discouragement (Pt 2) 2:15 Workman's Podcast

On this episode, Bro. Robert preaches on "Reasons For Discouragement". Many Christians just want to give up and quit due to discouragement. Today, we focus on how some of the saved, they are envious of the unsaved (wicked). "Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission. Also, please check out my other podcast "A Few Minutes In God's Book" Please like, share and subscribe to our channels. Bro. Landon's channel is: @landondunn6075. You can also take a look at our radio websites. They are as follows: broreyn.wixsite.com/kjbrd-radio ldunn9484.wixsite.com/dispensationalradio

