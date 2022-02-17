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A doctor reveals - COVID-19 $$$ HUGE PROFITS
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80 views • February 17, 2022
A doctor reveals - COVID-19 $$$ HUGE PROFITS
A doctor reveals the huge profits that hospitals make by everything being labeled COVID!
We know it since the beginning but here we have another confirmation
Two FICTIONS - climate change and corona virus - as a means to rob with REAL measures the whole world and destroy billions of people.
Another part of the fraud that is rarely addressed is that people believe that the MRNA shots stand for messenger RNA, which is natural to the body. In reality the MRNA they are giving you stands for MODIFIED rna, which injects a foreign invader that tricks the body into producing spike proteins, causing the immune system to attack organs
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/563nv3uJw5VR/
A doctor reveals the huge profits that hospitals make by everything being labeled COVID!
We know it since the beginning but here we have another confirmation
Two FICTIONS - climate change and corona virus - as a means to rob with REAL measures the whole world and destroy billions of people.
Another part of the fraud that is rarely addressed is that people believe that the MRNA shots stand for messenger RNA, which is natural to the body. In reality the MRNA they are giving you stands for MODIFIED rna, which injects a foreign invader that tricks the body into producing spike proteins, causing the immune system to attack organs
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/563nv3uJw5VR/
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