Amjad Azmi A Brother's Pain

In this interview, Amjad Azmi’s brother, who was imprisoned at the time of Amjad’s martyrdom, shares the emotional struggle of waiting for his brother’s body, reflecting on the deep pain and lost dreams caused by the occupation.
Interview: Azmi Azmi, Amjad's Brother
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 06/12/2024
