THE RESET E3: DARK CHANNELS [Dauntless Dialouge]THE RESET E3: DARK CHANNELSAugust 2, 2021 MemoryHoldIn 1947, a permanent “back channel” was created in the United States that would change the country, and the world, as we know it. The emergence of the CIA and its illegal operations, funded by dark money, would prove to be the ultimate weapon in the arsenal of the Elites. Episode 3 of THE RESET explores the drug trafficking, human trafficking, and proxy wars – all funded by the CIA – that would forever prove to be a detriment to the free world, as well as those that dare act against it.THE RESET - LIMITED SERIESFor over a century, the most powerful people on the planet have stressed the need of a New World Order. Now, the phrase has been reduced to nothing more than a conspiracy theory. THE RESET series will explore precisely what the New World Order is, its history, and how it all has culminated to the societal Reset we are all being