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Bill Gates 009 - Bill Gates Connected to Sex Offender
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139 views • December 29, 2020
Rick Jones, employed by Bill Gates, was arrested at the Gates mansion on child porn charges. Detectives have since reviewed electronics seized from Jones' apartment. They claimed to have found 6,495 images known to law enforcement to be child pornography, including 133 in which the children abused on camera have been identified by police. Among the images were photos showing the anal rape of an 8- to 10-year-old boy and the rape of an 8- to 10-year-old girl.
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