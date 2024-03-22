Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Weather Wars - Control Grid is the Real Weapon
channel image
GoneDark
195 Subscribers
76 views
Published 21 hours ago

Chemtrails and HAARP are real.

However, the real weather weapons are on the ground in every state.  They blast away to activate all the spray particulates that feed the many fast evaporation facilities all over the country.

Crazy thing is that the same technology supposed to alert for inclement weather is actually creating it.

Keywords
environmentmicrowavesclimateweatherrainstormssnowhaildoppler radarwindspower plantsfast evaporationtesla towers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket