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100 more reasons not to wear a mask (By Kek Vest)
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110 views • March 28, 2021
An interesting list of reasons NOT to wear masks! My friend Kek Vest created this incredible video comprising of many video clips of people explaining why not to wear masks.
(PS: I am in this video...can you find me?)
100 MORE REASONS NOT TO WEAR A MASK.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QbRL73RmDyod/
(PS: I am in this video...can you find me?)
100 MORE REASONS NOT TO WEAR A MASK.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QbRL73RmDyod/
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