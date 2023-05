START HERE













THIS WEB PAGE

HAS TWO KINDS OF MUSIC VIDEOS.





REGULAR MUSIC VIDEOS - AND STUDY MUSIC VIDEOS.





THE REGULAR MUSIC VIDEOS - USE REGULAR MUSIC - FOR FUN.





THE STUDY MUSIC VIDEOS - ARE PAIRED - WITH A BIBLE STUDY.





THE IDEA IS TO TAKE A BIBLE STUDY - ONCE THEY ARE AVAILABLE - AND TAKE THE CORRESPONDING STUDY VIDEO - OF THE SAME TITLE AND SHARE.





FOR NOW - ONE CAN COPY THE CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS - IN THE “SHOW MORE” LINK - BELOW THE VIDEO.





ON BIBLE STUDIES:

NON BIBLICAL BOOKS - WILL BE INCLUDED - THE ONES - THAT ADD - TO THE BIBLE - IN TERMS OF PERSPECTIVE.









THE FULL STUDIES:

I HAVE THE FULL TEXT STUDIES - AND WOULD LIKE TO MAKE THEM AVAILABLE - “IF GOD WANTS YOU TO HAVE IT - YOU WILL RECEIVE IT”.









THE STUDY VIDEOS:

WILL BE 39 SECONDS LONG - TO FIT - THE THIRTY NINE SECOND MUSIC CATEGORY - THAT I AM SUGGESTING - RIGHT NOW.





I PLAN ON UPDATING THE BASIC BEATS OF THE STUDY VIDEOS - TO SOMETHING MORE PLEASING TO THE EAR - LATER.





VIDEO QUALITY:

MY VIDEO FILES - LOOK GOOD - BUT COMPRESSION - IS ROUGH.









PURPOSE OF THE MUSIC VIDEOS:

TO DRAW ATTENTION - TO THE STUDY VIDEOS.





VIDEO ORDER:

2021 STUDY VIDEOS - FIRST SET - WITH MUSIC

START HERE VIDEO - WITH MUSIC - 39 SECONDS

2022 MUSIC VIDEOS - WHITE CURTAINS

2023 MUSIC VIDEOS - COPPER - CURTAINS

2022 STUDY VIDEOS - WHITE CURTAINS - BASIC BEATS

2023 STUDY VIDEOS - COPPER - CURTAINS - BASIC BEATS









THESE VIDEOS WILL DISAPPEAR:

SO CAPTURE THEM - WHILE YOU CAN.





ON TO THE STUDIES:





A BITE SIZED STUDY:

A WAY TO ANALYZE - COMPLICATED TEXT.





BY REFORMATTING TEXT

WE CAN SEPARATE

COMPLEX GROUPINGS

INTO SMALLER IDEAS - THAT ARE EASIER - TO UNDERSTAND -

AND

BY RESTATING THE TEXT

OTHER IDEAS - BECOME APPARENT.





USE ALL CAPS:

FOR COMMENTARY AND REFERENCES, ETC.

TO DISTINGUISH YOUR TEXT - FROM REGULAR TEXT.





-JOIN ME - BY MAKING A NEW STUDY - OR - BY CHANGING ONE OF MY STUDIES.





KEYWORDS:

KEYWORD OR PHRASE SEARCH,

“KEY PHRASE” WILL GET DIFFERENT RESULTS - THAN

“ KEY PHRASE “ OR

“ KEY PHRASE”





THEMES:

KEEP YOUR STUDIES BITE SIZED - USE ONE THEME - PER STUDY - THIS ALLOWS YOU - TO TAKE ONE STUDY - AND BREAK IT UP - INTO SEVERAL SMALLER ONES.





THESE “BIT SIZED” STUDIES:

WILL FOCUS ON THE KING JAMES BIBLE - AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT - NON BIBLICAL WORKS - THAT ADD DETAIL AND PERSPECTIVE.





MINUS SIGNS:

-PLACE A MINUS SIGN - IN FRONT OF - YOUR COMMENTARY.

-PLACE A PERIOD - AT THE END - OF YOUR COMMENTARY.





MINUS SIGNS - ARE ALSO USED - IN PLACE OF BREAKING.





SINCE BREAKING AND MINUS SIGNS - ACT LIKE PUNCTUATION - PUNCTUATION IS OPTIONAL





ON TEXT BREAKING:

WHEN TO BREAK A SENTENCE:

BREAK AT A NATURAL PAUSE,

BREAK AT PUNCTUATION,

BREAK AT A WORD TO EMPHASIZE IT,

BREAK AT COMPLEX WORDS,

ETC.





MAKING CHANGES TO COMMENTARY:

-WHEN THE FULL STUDIES - BECOME AVAILABLE - ADD - CHANGE OR DELETE - WHATEVER COMMENTARY YOU WANT.





KEEP A COPY OF THE ORIGINAL FOR COMPARISON.





ERRORS IN MY TEXT STUDIES:

-FEEL FREE TO FIX ERRORS

THEN CONSIDER

RESUBMITTING - THE FIXED VERSION

TO WHEREVER - AND TO WHOMEVER YOU WANT.





ABOUT BEING WRONG:





EVERYONE MAKES MISTAKES.





MANY OF THESE STUDIES - WILL BE UPDATED - AND FINISHED LATER - GOD WILLING - AFTER THE MAIN SETS ARE RELEASED.





















JESUS IS COMING SOON - PREPARE THE HARVEST