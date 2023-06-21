EPOCH TV | "If You Had to Design a Drug for COVID, It Would Look Exactly Like Ivermectin"

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EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders
A Remarkable Drug: "If You Had to Design a Drug for COVID, It Would Look Exactly Like Ivermectin"
Dr. Paul Marik explains why:
• Antiviral - works against a host of RNA viruses
• Very powerful anti-inflammatory drug
• Stimulates a process called autophagy, a healing mechanism that allows the body to get rid of spike protein.
• Improves the microbiome
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1671291606505332740?s=20