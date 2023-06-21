Create New Account
EPOCH TV | "If You Had to Design a Drug for COVID, It Would Look Exactly Like Ivermectin"
EPOCH TV |  American Thought Leaders 

A Remarkable Drug: "If You Had to Design a Drug for COVID, It Would Look Exactly Like Ivermectin"


Dr. Paul Marik explains why:


• Antiviral - works against a host of RNA viruses

• Very powerful anti-inflammatory drug

• Stimulates a process called autophagy, a healing mechanism that allows the body to get rid of spike protein.

• Improves the microbiome



https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1671291606505332740?s=20

