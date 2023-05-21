https://gettr.com/post/p2hlbcz6ba0

05/17/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio: The CCP sold chemical precursors to a Mexican cartel and assisted them to sell it to America. It was part of the CCP strategy to destroy America. Senator Marco Rubio released a new bombshell report showing mountains of evidence that COVID-19 comes from the Wuhan bioweapons lab. As the federal government agencies collaborated with the CCP’s bio-weapon, the project was actually funded by American taxpayers. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/17/2023 妮可作客Winn Tucson Radio节目：中共为墨西哥贩毒集团提供芬太尼原料，并协助贩卖到美国，这是中共搞垮美国的一个战略。周三，参议员卢比奥新发表了一份重磅报告，用大量证据证明新冠病毒源于中共武毒所。由于联邦政府机构与中共在生化武器实验室上的合作，这个项目其实是由美国纳税人资助的。

