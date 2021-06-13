© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True Stories of Vaccine Injuries
Follow
3
Share
Report
291 views • June 13, 2021
Real reports of people who have been injured or died from the Covid-19 vaccines. In one instance, a 32 year old man in perfect health died 14 hours after being injected with the experimental and untested Johnson&Johnson drug in a Walgreens Pop-Up pharmacy in New York's Chelsea district.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.