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THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY WANTS YOUR CHILDREN; HUNTER & JOE BIDEN SHARE PEDOPHILE PICTURES; TAKING $ BILLIONS FROM RUSSIA, UKRAIN, CHINA; and WANT TO BE YOUR FIRST FAMILY
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41 views • October 30, 2020
JOE BIDEN KILLED SEAL TEAM 6 WITH OSAMA BARRACK HUSSEIN OBAMA
NEVER FORGET THE TREASON
JOE BIDEN AND OBAMA PRINTED $ 3 TRILLION IN OBAMA s HOME COUNTRY
SARAH WESTALL INTERVIEW [ https://youtu.be/PZsZhz72IUc ] P2 Why hasn't he talked about Obama's illegal printing in the Philippines of $ 3 Tril [ https://youtu.be/gqmAplo50jU ] 3500 MT Gold Used To Print 3 Trillion US Dollars in THAILAND [ https://youtu.be/IoPSfdZZ--0 ] $ 3 trillion stolen "Obama CentInial Energy" deepstate INFO Control Why hasn't he talked about Alan Grayson's pure tearing apart of the FEDERAL RESERVE Inspector General who knew absolutely JACK about why the United States gave away to foreign countries $ TRILLIONS. [ https://youtu.be/n0NYBTkE1yQ ] Alan Grayson: "Which Foreigners Got the Fed's $500,000,000,000?" Bernanke: "I Don't Know."
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PATRIOTS - YOU MUST ELECT NEW SENATORS AND CONGRESS MEMBERS
BIDEN AND OBAMA PAID $ 152 BILLION IN PALLETS OF CASH TO IRAN BECAUSE IRAN SAID THEY WOULD TELL U.S. CITIZENS THAT BARRACK AND BIDEN KILLED A BODY DOUBLE OF OSAMA BIN LADEN. $ 2 BILLION CAME BACK TO PAY CONGRESS MEMBERS AND SENATORS TO BE SILENT
DO N O T V O T E F O R I N C U M B E N T S E N A T O R S OR
C O N G R E S S M E M B E R S
NEVER FORGET THE TREASON
JOE BIDEN AND OBAMA PRINTED $ 3 TRILLION IN OBAMA s HOME COUNTRY
SARAH WESTALL INTERVIEW [ https://youtu.be/PZsZhz72IUc ] P2 Why hasn't he talked about Obama's illegal printing in the Philippines of $ 3 Tril [ https://youtu.be/gqmAplo50jU ] 3500 MT Gold Used To Print 3 Trillion US Dollars in THAILAND [ https://youtu.be/IoPSfdZZ--0 ] $ 3 trillion stolen "Obama CentInial Energy" deepstate INFO Control Why hasn't he talked about Alan Grayson's pure tearing apart of the FEDERAL RESERVE Inspector General who knew absolutely JACK about why the United States gave away to foreign countries $ TRILLIONS. [ https://youtu.be/n0NYBTkE1yQ ] Alan Grayson: "Which Foreigners Got the Fed's $500,000,000,000?" Bernanke: "I Don't Know."
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
PATRIOTS - YOU MUST ELECT NEW SENATORS AND CONGRESS MEMBERS
BIDEN AND OBAMA PAID $ 152 BILLION IN PALLETS OF CASH TO IRAN BECAUSE IRAN SAID THEY WOULD TELL U.S. CITIZENS THAT BARRACK AND BIDEN KILLED A BODY DOUBLE OF OSAMA BIN LADEN. $ 2 BILLION CAME BACK TO PAY CONGRESS MEMBERS AND SENATORS TO BE SILENT
DO N O T V O T E F O R I N C U M B E N T S E N A T O R S OR
C O N G R E S S M E M B E R S
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