Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh - US/Israel Meddle In Gaza As They Scream Of "Foreign Meddling"

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Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In this series Robert dives into some of the most important foreign policy discussions of today while highlighting the most important information - primarily that which is missed, excluded or misrepresented by the MSM.
Israel https://www.israelhayom.com/2020/09/17/this-is-the-beginning-of-the-end-of-the-israeli-arab-conflict/
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-mohammed-dahlan-palestinian-president-david-friedman-israel-ambassador
Dahlan not objecting, suspected as being instrumental in UAE normalisation -https://www.timesofisrael.com/amid-angry-clamor-one-palestinian-leader-isnt-condemning-israel-uae-deal/#gs.gxxf58
Bush roadmap for Palestine-
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/jun/04/israel.qanda
MI6 Involvement in Gaza- https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/jan/25/mi6-palestinian-papers-rejectionists-plan
Palestine papers (al-Jazeera)-
https://www.aljazeera.com/program/investigations/2015/1/15/the-palestine-papers-day-one/
Mohammed Dahlan secures US funding to fight Hamas in Gaza- https://newrepublic.com/article/112456/george-w-bushs-secret-war-against-hamas
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2007/03/27/us-to-give-abbas-59-million/
Wikileaks cablea exposes Israel supported the arming of Fateh against Hamas - https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/07TELAVIV1733_a.html
Robert's Documentary "Steal Of The Century"
Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vk8Cq2jXhYI
Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3OqReiTpXI
Robert's Links:
https://youtu.be/HaNsiOlH2r8
https://twitter.com/falasteen47
https://www.facebook.com/RobertInlakesh
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfS9DP2GHHkyYD-AdMLewQ
https://www.patreon.com/RobertInlakesh
https://ahtribune.com/author.html?id=1006
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/6-author/robert-inlakesh/
https://21stcenturywire.com/author/peace4pal/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/author/robert-inlakesh/
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