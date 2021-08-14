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A Tour of the Iraq War in Pictures: Part 1 of 3 | Live From The Lair
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102 views • August 14, 2021
Popp takes you on a tour of an endless war with pictures from his own units. You won’t find this content anywhere else.
#IraqWar #MissionAccomplished #ArmyStrong
Brought to you by “Curse of the High IQ” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
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All donations are tax deductible
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Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
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#IraqWar #MissionAccomplished #ArmyStrong
Brought to you by “Curse of the High IQ” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Curse-High-IQ-Aaron-Clarey/dp/1522813756
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
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