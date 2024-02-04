Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Area 51 - The Alien Interview
channel image
BreakThruNews
2 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

"When you're dealing with beings whose intellect is so far beyond your own, I don't think it's safe to assume they have your best interests at heart." - Victor


Steven Greer and many others are making this same fallacious assumption: that these entities must be friendly because they haven't wiped us out... yet...

Keywords
aliensarea 51victoralien interview

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket