https://gettr.com/post/p25jokr4340

1/18/2023 Miles Guo: In addition to his own health issues, Xi Jinping worries that once he wages a war against Taiwan, China's economy will collapse, an avalanche of foreign capital flight will take place, and those potential rebels inside the Party will take him down. Thus, Xi’s urge for attacking Taiwan is no longer as strong as before

#Taiwan #Xijinping #Huchunhua #Lizhanshu





1/18/2023 文贵直播：除身体原因外，习近平担心一旦打台湾，中国经济会撑不柱，外资会雪崩式地出逃，党内不安分的人会倒戈，所以习最近打台湾的念头不那么强烈了

#台湾 #习近平 #胡春华 #栗战书