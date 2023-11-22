10 years after the 2014 Maidan Coup and Ukraine is Living its Legacy: War, Division, and Death
The US attempted to fracture and divide Ukraine for decades, beginning soon after WW2, The culmination of this ambition was the destruction of a democracy, and a bloody Civil War.
Chay Bowes for RT
