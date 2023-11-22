Create New Account
10 Years After the 2014 Maidan Coup - Ukraine is Living its Legacy: War, Division, and Death - RT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

10 years after the 2014 Maidan Coup and Ukraine is Living its Legacy: War, Division, and Death

The US attempted to fracture and divide Ukraine for decades, beginning soon after WW2, The culmination of this ambition was the destruction of a democracy, and a bloody Civil War.

Chay Bowes for RT

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

