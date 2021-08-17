© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cornyn Discloses U.S. Troops in Taiwan...China Threatens Immediate War
Follow
3
Share
Report
202 views • August 17, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles responds to Mike Lindell’s accusations of TruNews being funded by Media Matters, and is serving as an agent of Antifa.
The team also discusses the exposure to China by Senator Cornyn saying that the US has 30,000 troops in Taiwan. We will see this island nation turn into another Afghanistan. Edward, Lauren and Doc discuss the latest on vaccine tyranny.
In the final segment, Lauren welcomes Mariah Barton, who discusses her deliverance and transformation in the LGBT lifestyle.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/17/21)
The team also discusses the exposure to China by Senator Cornyn saying that the US has 30,000 troops in Taiwan. We will see this island nation turn into another Afghanistan. Edward, Lauren and Doc discuss the latest on vaccine tyranny.
In the final segment, Lauren welcomes Mariah Barton, who discusses her deliverance and transformation in the LGBT lifestyle.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/17/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.