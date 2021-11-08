America Unhinged w/ The Resistance Chick & Pastor David Scarlett

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(Segment #1) - The Resistance Chicks, Leah and Michelle Svensson joined me to talk about their news commentary broadcast in which the want to empower people with tools to stand up against tyranny from every direction. Their program Headline News can be seen on Brighteon.TV on Fridays from 7-8PM EST Website: resistancechicks.com
(Segment #2) - Pastor David Scarlett joined us to talk about His program HIS Glory. We also discussed to rise of home churches and the January 6th so-called insurrection. He can be seen on Brighteon.TV on Fridays from 5-6PM EST. Website: hisglory.me