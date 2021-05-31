© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties.
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • May 31, 2021
Today is Memorial Day, a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties.
The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May.
The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.