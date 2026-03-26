THE VINE, BRANCHES AND PRUNINGS | 3-26-2026

Show #2629





Show Notes:





Pastor Loran Livingston on blessing Israel: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1259682482365858

Phil Robertson on not being under law: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1943841649550319

2 Thessalonians 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20thess%202&version=KJV

The Guide to Destroying the West: https://x.com/rothmus/status/2036603403158048907

Matthew 18:6 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt%2018%3A6&version=KJV

The Bankers: https://www.facebook.com/reel/4335950213301685

Benjamin Netanyahu 'Jesus has not advantage over Ghengis Khan': https://www.youtube.com/shorts/as1Tz58cS9o

Paula White: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/news/video-2286990/Video-Paula-White-speaks-tongues-prayer-defeat-Trump-opponents.html









Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





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