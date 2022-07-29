THE CRISIS OF SCIENTISM - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220728/
This week on the New World Next Week: the chemical imbalance theory of depression is a bunch of cockamamie nonsense; a fake study led to billions of dollars in wasted Alzheimer's research; and the solution to the global food crisis is not so simple.