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Η τελευταία ενημέρωση από την Dr. Carrie Madej σχετικά με τους κινδύνους των νέων εμβολίων covid-19
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53 views • November 27, 2020
Η τελευταία ενημέρωση από την Dr. Carrie Madej σχετικά με τους κινδύνους των νέων εμβολίων covid-19.
ΜΗΝ πάρετε το εμβόλιο χωρίς να παρακολουθήσετε αυτό το βίντεο.
The latest update from Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangers of the new covid-19 vaccines.
Do NOT get the Vaccine without watching this video.
Video Source: ” QAnon Official Channel “
ΜΗΝ πάρετε το εμβόλιο χωρίς να παρακολουθήσετε αυτό το βίντεο.
The latest update from Dr. Carrie Madej on the Dangers of the new covid-19 vaccines.
Do NOT get the Vaccine without watching this video.
Video Source: ” QAnon Official Channel “
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