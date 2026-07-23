The Story Behind The Bequest, an interview with Andy Wakefield

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A heartfelt request from a mother inspired Andy Wakefield to write The Bequest—a historical novel exploring survival, sacrifice, and hope for families facing autism. Discover the true story behind a bestseller that’s sparking meaningful conversations.
#TheBequest #AutismAwareness #Storytelling #Books #HealthFreedom
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