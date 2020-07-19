EPIC!!! BLACK PREACHER DEFACES BLM STREET SIGN - SCREAMS 'WE WILL NEVER SUPPORT BLACK LIVES MATTER'

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Re-Fund the Police!
Blue Lives Matter
All Lives Matter
We Will NEVER Support Black Lives Matter
We’re dying in the streets and they don’t care!
Stand up Take Your Country Back
Trump 2020
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&;v=ow47PLQN0LA&feature=emb_title