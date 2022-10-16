10.16.22 Cider Sunday: Ciderboys Tiki Colada Hard Craft Cider 3.0/5

Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a hazy yellow gold 6.This is a sweet cider and the flavor profile while not overly complex is a bit too sweet for me.

The pina colada apple mash up was an odd concept to start with and it doesn't really work for me.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 Folks !

Salud

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

