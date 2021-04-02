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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0155 - Autumn Pasquale - Prosecutor's statement on the plea deal
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21 views • April 02, 2021
The boys lured Autumn to their house under the pretense of trading BMX bike parts. Instead, she was beaten and strangled by Justin. Afterwards, her body was dumped in a recycling bin in an abandoned property next door to the brothers’ home. Donte was released after 6 months for obstruction of justice.
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