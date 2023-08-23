Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/surveying-our-religious-landscape
Dave, I’ve been working with you for almost 3 decades now, and one of the things about having worked together for that long, at the very least given what we’ve, you know, the projects that we’ve done, the books that you’ve written, and some I’ve got to help you with, and the films, videos, the documentaries that we’ve done, at the very least, in that time span, I’ve been able to see trends in the evangelical church. I came out of Roman Catholicism, and now I am learning about Christianity, and I’m, you know, learning a lot. So, over 30 years I’ve been able to see certain things develop among evangelicals. These are people who led me to Christ, who helped bring me into the kingdom by explaining the gospel, and showing me the scriptures, and so on. Now, the changes have been mind-boggling in 3 decades. Twenty-three years ago we did, The Seduction of Christianity, and I remember a couple of years later we thought it couldn’t get any worse than this, but it has, almost at an exponential rate. Now, having said that, I want you to comment on some of the responses to this survey. I’ve been selective, mainly dealing with evangelicals and some others, but I want you to comment. Fifty-three percent of evangelicals, actually I could really bump it up to sixty when you look at the actual survey, but let’s say fifty-three percent of evangelicals believe there is more than one true way to interpret the teachings of my religion, that is evangelical Christianity.
