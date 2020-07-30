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Phase 3 “Testing” is a LIE That’s Both Subtle Massive - DAVID KNIGHT SHOW
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18 views • July 30, 2020
The fact that they are cherry picking their "victims" for testing should be a major red flag. They are customizing the tests to get the results they desire. Reason ENOUGH not to trust them. Only the "Super Friends" allowed to test. Superman can take his orally. Instead of thinking, "too big to fail" for big pharma, lets think too big to be made mandatory. Anything mandatory should have liability. I want the right to decide, period.
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