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ATKOG; Intense, Original, and Explosive...You have never heard this! Deborah.
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43 views • September 18, 2020
Deborah in the bible. Was her authority God given or was she self appointed and proclaimed. This video challenges commonly accepted norms...Because they are in great need of change...Iconoclast-Read it, weep, and repent.
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