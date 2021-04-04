Gossip-19=Covid-19's Power: Trump's Triumphs: Physically & Spiritually...New Way To Get Him Back In Office...

Invoking the Hidden Name of God: The Whole World Prays to The demons jesus, baal, allah, etc...



God hides His Name because of its power in the hands of an evil world. “On judgment day many will say, “but Father didn't we do great miracles in your name, didn't we heal the sick?” He will say to them, “Get away from me you workers of iniquity I never knew you.”

What's in a Name, Much in every respect. For there is no other Name through which we are to be saved. God gave Moshes His Name AhYah, but He gave The Israelite's YahWay for His Title for all generations. The Jews in their arrogance and Baal worship Hid this title from the people so they would only invoke the demon Baal instead of the one true God who made heaven and earth. The deception began by hiding the proper titles of god and substituting the names of the demons so that when they pray their prayers would go to the pantheon of demons instead of God. We have proper titles to use to invoke God such as Elohim, Christ, Melchizedek, YahWay, or simply god. By substituting jesus and hashem all god's glory and praise are given to His enemies. Is it any wonder your prayers go unheard? God only gives His name to His people and the world doesn't want to know Him. This is God's will too for He hides His name from the fakers.



All Bible scholars interpret the Bible as a violation of God's admonition not to add to the words of God or take away from the words of God. An interpretation is by its nature changing the word of God. The whole world is deceived by these interpretations. The Bible is not subject to Interpretation say, Peter. Bible scholars are not needed, they seek to make gods of themselves and force the people to worship them instead of God. God protects His word and He is not the author of confusion, man is. The world thinks they need bible scholars but they don't the simple truths of God's words can be known by simply reading and obeying every word of God as found in our bibles. Simply read it and obey it and you will achieve your goals.

There Are No Contradictions In The Bible: Only the Interpretations of Evil Men.

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