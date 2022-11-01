Klaus Schwab Addresses The 2022 World Government Summit

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Klaus Schwab addresses the opening of the World Government Summit, where he again declares that we are at a turning point of history.
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Globalists have engineered a financial collapse to pave the way for a new economic world order
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/globalists-have-engineered-a-financial-collapse-to-pave-the-way-for-a-new-economic-world-order/