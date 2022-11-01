Klaus Schwab Addresses The 2022 World Government Summit

Klaus Schwab addresses the opening of the World Government Summit, where he again declares that we are at a turning point of history.
-------------
Globalists have engineered a financial collapse to pave the way for a new economic world order
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/globalists-have-engineered-a-financial-collapse-to-pave-the-way-for-a-new-economic-world-order/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.