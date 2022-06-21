3 Ways to Start a Business for $1 or Less! - Business Hacks/Success Tips {Entrepreneurship Revealed}

Hey there, it’s Crissy Keye Rollins here, and if you’re new to this series, I’ve been sharing weekly bitesize videos focused on simplifying the business journey so that if you have been wanting to start a business or side business, you can ditch the excuses and make it happen. In today’s video I’m sharing with you 3 ways to start a business for $1 or less, so if been letting finances stop you from putting your business vision into action, you’ll love today’s video!...Now let’s get started!





Ok, so while this video is just going to be a basic overview of three paths you can take that have zero or very little out of pocket upfront expense to you, be sure to keep following along with this series because I plan to make a video going a bit more in-depth sharing the do’s and don’t’s for using each of these resources, so go ahead and hit subscribe wherever you are viewing this and turn on the notification button so you’ll know every time a new video drops. And if you want early access to these videos then I invite you to hop over to the community I’m building over on Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and find the level of support that is right for you. Also, if you find value in what I’m sharing in this video be sure to give it a thumbs up, your support really helps this channel so much and I appreciate you watching and sharing this video with others.





I want to know if these suggestions have been helpful for you or if you’ve had any experiences with them yourself. I’d love to know which get you the most excited or which ones you’ve found to be most beneficial for you already. While they all have their pros and cons, each one of the platforms have been super helpful for me in getting my message and offerings out to the world, each have helped me build a following and community, and each have or will help put food own my family’s dinner table and kept a roof over our head. They have also given me a focus on how and where to show up and invest my time and energy, and I look forward to sharing more about each in upcoming videos. Share in the comments below any questions or experiences you’ve had using YT, Etsy, and Patreon…and if there’s anything you’d love to hear me speak on about any of these in future videos, let me know that, too!





And if you’d like step-by-step support and guidance into the entrepreneurship journey, then for sure hop over to Patreon (bit.ly/holisticsupport) and see the levels of support and on-going conversation already underway with this like-minded, passionate community of others like you who feel called to make a greater impact in the lives of others while contributing financially to their households.





And if you are already a member, invite other amazing like-minded people like yourself to join us! Either way, be sure to subscribe wherever you’re watching this video, as I’ll be dropping powerful content-packed, easy to consume and digest videos like this one every week…and more! Alright, thanks for watching...bye :)