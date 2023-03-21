French politicians have been threatened with the guillotine if they support President Emmanuel Macron's Government in a parliamentary no-confidence vote 20Mar23. Police said hundreds of macabre messages had been sent to MPs preparing for the crucial vote in the National Assembly in Paris. It comes after Mr Macron's decision to push up the retirement age from 62 to 64 through bypassing parliament caused widespread violent protests across France. Agnes Evren MP and vice-president of the Republicans party said she was 'receiving death threats' which evoked the guillotining of King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette during the 'Terror' which followed the French Revolution in 1789.

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11880903/French-politicians-receive-GUILLOTINE-death-threats-Macron-faces-vote-no-confidence-TODAY.html

