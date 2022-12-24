Get Biblical Understanding #159 - Steadfastness

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





MATTHEW 5:13 Ye are the salt of the earth but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.





LUKE 21:36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.





JOHN 17:6 I have manifested thy name unto the men which thou gavest me out of the world: thine they were, and thou gavest them me; and they have kept thy word.





1 CORINTHIANS 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





1 CORINTHIANS 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.





1 CORINTHIANS 16:13-14 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong. Let all your things be done with charity.





2 CORINTHIANS 1:5-7 For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also aboundeth by Christ. And whether we be afflicted, it is for your consolation and salvation, which is effectual in the enduring of the same sufferings which we also suffer: or whether we be comforted, it is for your consolation and salvation. And our hope for you is steadfast, because we know that as you are partakers of the sufferings, so also you will partake of the consolation.





2 CORINTHIANS 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not;