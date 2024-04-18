Whitney Webb Interview - Manufacturing Bipartisan Consent For Biometric Surveillance

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!
Joining me once again today is TLAV writer and researcher, and founder/editor of Unlimited Hangout, Whitney Webb, here to discuss the biometric surveillance network being built around democrat and republican alike, while they all squabble about manufactured distractions and situations designed to manufacture bipartisan consent. She explains how this is connected to the push for global governance, the digital ID, and even Israel and their infamous unit 8200.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/whitney-webb-interview-4-17-24
