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REPLACEMENT THEOLOGY PART 5
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7 views • December 24, 2020
Eph. 2:8 For by favor you have been saved, through belief, and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of Elohim,
However, that is only half of the story.
Eph. 2:10 For we are His workmanship, created in Messiah יהושע unto good works, which Elohim prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.
However, that is only half of the story.
Eph. 2:10 For we are His workmanship, created in Messiah יהושע unto good works, which Elohim prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.
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