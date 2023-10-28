Palestinians Try to Clear the Rubble after a Night of Indiscriminate Israeli Air Strikes, this morning

Gaza, this morning.
Palestinians try to clear the rubble after a night of indiscriminate Israeli air strikes.
Adding:
HAMAS STATEMENT:
💬 "There is no ground advance by the occupying army at the borders of the Gaza Strip, and last night Palestinian fighters succeeded in pushing back the forces of the Zionist regime. Currently, the occupation army vehicles are stationed behind sand barriers at the border and are not visible to the naked eye."
