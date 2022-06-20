The Middle East, Prophecy, and Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg

Iran and Israel have been involved with various attacks and threats against each other. Does the Bible seem to prophesy that Iran and Syria will attack Israel? Will God always protect Israel? Will Israel's 'Iron Dome' protect it? Is "great damage" prophesied to come to Jerusalem? What about damage to Syria's capital Damascus? What was Isaiah inspired to write? Could a peace deal come after a regional conflict in the Middle East? Could Baron Karl-Theodor Maria Nikolaus Johann Jacob Philipp Franz Joseph Sylvester Freiherr von und zu Guttenberg (KT) be the "prince" of Daniel 9:26-27, who becomes the King of the North of Daniel 11? Was KT spurned, rejected, and passed over for advancement consistent with one rendering of Daniel 11:21? Does KT have the ancestral and religious background to be the "Great Monarch" of Greco-Roman Catholic prophecies? Does KT have the digital background to be able to be involved in the 666 controlling of buying and selling (Revelation 13:16-18)? Should you be watching the Middle East and Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg? Dr. Thiel answers these questions and more.