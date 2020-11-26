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(Part 2) ~ CORONAVIRUS & THE GLOBAL LOCKDOWN ~ LIVE ROUND TABLE CONFERENCE [Age Of Truth TV]
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AGE OF TRUTH TV - LIVE - (Part 2) ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION CONFERENCE!
Friday, 3 April 2020, we were broadcasting live once again for another Round Table Discussion Conference talk with 4 exciting guests, about the current Global Lockdown due to the Covid-19, Coronavirus.
Guest Panel: BRAD OLSEN ~ DONALD JEFFRIES ~ STEVEN WHYBROW ~ JULIUS GRANTZAU
Presented by: LUCAS ALEXANDER
Featuring: AOT TV Producer: Lauge Felix Black
Special Appearances by: DAVID ICKE & Dr. RAUNI KILDE
ABOUT GUESTS:
BRAD OLSEN:
American Award-winning author, lecturer conspiracy researcher.
Brad Olsen is the author of nine books, including two in his Esoteric Series: “Modern Esoteric” and “Future Esoteric.” An award-winning author, public speaker, radio show host of “The Esoteric Circle,” book publisher and event producer, his keynote presentations and interviews have enlightened audiences at Contact in the Desert, Awareness Life Expo, the 5D events and dozens of radio shows (including Coast to Coast, Fade to Black, and Ground Zero) and television shows (including Ancient Aliens, America Unearthed, and Mysteries of the Outdoors). Brad is a founder and co-producer of the How Weird Street Faire in the SOMA neighbourhood of his home-base San Francisco. Brad was featured on the front page of SF Bay Guardian in September 2014. The Chicago native’s esoteric writing continues to reach a wide audience while he continues breaking ground in alternative journalism, public speaking, illustration and photography.
For more on BRAD OLSEN, visit his websites:
http://www.bradolsen.com
CCC PUBLISHING COMPANY:
http://cccpublishing.com
DONALD JEFFRIES:
America Best-selling author, political analyst, researcher and Radio talk show host.
According to Jeffries, the US government has spent as much time covering up conspiracies as it has helping the American people. In his book "Hidden History", you will see the amount of effort that our government has dedicated over the past fifty years to lying and covering up the truth to the world.
Starting with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Donald Jeffries chronicles a wide variety of issues that have plagued our country's history. Whether it is the assassinations of MLK and RFK, Iran-Contra, the Oklahoma City bombing, TWA Flight 800, voting fraud, or 9/11, every major disaster or war that we've witnessed has somehow been distorted by those who are supposed to be protecting us. Jeffries also delves into extensive research on the death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. - and what he finds will shock you.
Jeffries spares no one and nothing in his popular books. What they didn’t teach you in school about Benjamin Franklin, The Freemasons, John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, the Spanish American War, Prohibition, the atrocities of Union troops during the Civil War, and Allied troops during World War II, are documented in great detail. The Nuremberg Trials are presented as the antithesis of justice. In the follow-up to his previous, bestselling book Hidden History: An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics, Jeffries demonstrates that crimes, corruption, and conspiracies didn't start with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
DONALD JEFFRIES WEBSITE:
https://donaldjeffries.wordpress.com
STEVEN WHYBROW:
British Austrian investigative journalist, conspiracy researcher and 5G activist.
Steven Whybrow has been studying the global conspiracy network and can do lectures in both English and German. How is 5G connected to the demonic inter-dimensional entities also known as the Archons/Jinn, who according to the Gnostics can possess humans, and supposedly also Alien Extra-Terrestrial beings, such as the Reptilians and the Greys, to name a few.
Are these beings in fact connected to Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) or are they actually A.I.? How is A.I. connected to the Illuminati, Secret Societies, U.N. Agenda 21 and the New World Order? AND how is all of this connected to the Climate Change agenda and ultimately to 5G?
STEVEN WHYBROW WEBSITE:
http://www.gnosisunity.info
JULIUS GRANTZAU:
Politician, Former member of the Danish Parliament, Entrepreneur, IT-consultant, 5G Activist.
Age Of Truth TV - ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION CONFERENCE!
FRIDAY - APRIL 3 - 2020
@ 20.00 (8.00 PM) CET
11.00 AM (U.S. West Coast)
2.00 PM (U.S. East Coast)
WATCH our 1st LIVE ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION CONFERENCE, with 4 great guests:
Ole Dammegard, Claire Edwards, John Kitson and Ingunn Sugurdsdatter from 20th March 2020. LINK to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HgTzoTOAKQ
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: http://www.ageoftruth.tv/support/
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
AGE OF TRUTH TV - LIVE - (Part 2) ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION CONFERENCE!
Friday, 3 April 2020, we were broadcasting live once again for another Round Table Discussion Conference talk with 4 exciting guests, about the current Global Lockdown due to the Covid-19, Coronavirus.
Guest Panel: BRAD OLSEN ~ DONALD JEFFRIES ~ STEVEN WHYBROW ~ JULIUS GRANTZAU
Presented by: LUCAS ALEXANDER
Featuring: AOT TV Producer: Lauge Felix Black
Special Appearances by: DAVID ICKE & Dr. RAUNI KILDE
ABOUT GUESTS:
BRAD OLSEN:
American Award-winning author, lecturer conspiracy researcher.
Brad Olsen is the author of nine books, including two in his Esoteric Series: “Modern Esoteric” and “Future Esoteric.” An award-winning author, public speaker, radio show host of “The Esoteric Circle,” book publisher and event producer, his keynote presentations and interviews have enlightened audiences at Contact in the Desert, Awareness Life Expo, the 5D events and dozens of radio shows (including Coast to Coast, Fade to Black, and Ground Zero) and television shows (including Ancient Aliens, America Unearthed, and Mysteries of the Outdoors). Brad is a founder and co-producer of the How Weird Street Faire in the SOMA neighbourhood of his home-base San Francisco. Brad was featured on the front page of SF Bay Guardian in September 2014. The Chicago native’s esoteric writing continues to reach a wide audience while he continues breaking ground in alternative journalism, public speaking, illustration and photography.
For more on BRAD OLSEN, visit his websites:
http://www.bradolsen.com
CCC PUBLISHING COMPANY:
http://cccpublishing.com
DONALD JEFFRIES:
America Best-selling author, political analyst, researcher and Radio talk show host.
According to Jeffries, the US government has spent as much time covering up conspiracies as it has helping the American people. In his book "Hidden History", you will see the amount of effort that our government has dedicated over the past fifty years to lying and covering up the truth to the world.
Starting with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Donald Jeffries chronicles a wide variety of issues that have plagued our country's history. Whether it is the assassinations of MLK and RFK, Iran-Contra, the Oklahoma City bombing, TWA Flight 800, voting fraud, or 9/11, every major disaster or war that we've witnessed has somehow been distorted by those who are supposed to be protecting us. Jeffries also delves into extensive research on the death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. - and what he finds will shock you.
Jeffries spares no one and nothing in his popular books. What they didn’t teach you in school about Benjamin Franklin, The Freemasons, John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, the Spanish American War, Prohibition, the atrocities of Union troops during the Civil War, and Allied troops during World War II, are documented in great detail. The Nuremberg Trials are presented as the antithesis of justice. In the follow-up to his previous, bestselling book Hidden History: An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics, Jeffries demonstrates that crimes, corruption, and conspiracies didn't start with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
DONALD JEFFRIES WEBSITE:
https://donaldjeffries.wordpress.com
STEVEN WHYBROW:
British Austrian investigative journalist, conspiracy researcher and 5G activist.
Steven Whybrow has been studying the global conspiracy network and can do lectures in both English and German. How is 5G connected to the demonic inter-dimensional entities also known as the Archons/Jinn, who according to the Gnostics can possess humans, and supposedly also Alien Extra-Terrestrial beings, such as the Reptilians and the Greys, to name a few.
Are these beings in fact connected to Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) or are they actually A.I.? How is A.I. connected to the Illuminati, Secret Societies, U.N. Agenda 21 and the New World Order? AND how is all of this connected to the Climate Change agenda and ultimately to 5G?
STEVEN WHYBROW WEBSITE:
http://www.gnosisunity.info
JULIUS GRANTZAU:
Politician, Former member of the Danish Parliament, Entrepreneur, IT-consultant, 5G Activist.
Age Of Truth TV - ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION CONFERENCE!
FRIDAY - APRIL 3 - 2020
@ 20.00 (8.00 PM) CET
11.00 AM (U.S. West Coast)
2.00 PM (U.S. East Coast)
WATCH our 1st LIVE ROUND TABLE DISCUSSION CONFERENCE, with 4 great guests:
Ole Dammegard, Claire Edwards, John Kitson and Ingunn Sugurdsdatter from 20th March 2020. LINK to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HgTzoTOAKQ
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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