K$H PATEL: 📌📌📌 "What is the FBI planning to do January 6 for a year?" -> TREASON
harrier808
Published Sunday |

"What is the FBI planning to do January 6 for a year?" - Kash Patel Kash raises a very interesting point. It was recently reported that there were (at least) 8 FBI confidential human sources at the Capitol on January 6. If true, this means that the FBI had planned for January 6 about a year before the event. If they planned this for at least a year, you know what else they planned? A stolen election.

politicseventscurrent

