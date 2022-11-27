K$H PATEL: 📌📌📌 "What is the FBI planning to do January 6 for a year?" -> TREASON

"What is the FBI planning to do January 6 for a year?" - Kash Patel Kash raises a very interesting point. It was recently reported that there were (at least) 8 FBI confidential human sources at the Capitol on January 6. If true, this means that the FBI had planned for January 6 about a year before the event. If they planned this for at least a year, you know what else they planned? A stolen election.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.